Carrillo’s homer leads Auburn to 7-5 win over West Virginia

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Adalberto Carrillo hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Auburn Doubledays to a 7-5 win over the West Virginia Black Bears on Monday.

The home run by Carrillo started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 4-4. Later in the inning, Auburn took the lead when Eric Senior scored on a fielder's choice and then added to it when Onix Vega hit a two-run single.

In the top of the ninth, West Virginia cut into the lead on a solo home run by Luke Mangieri.

Fausto Segura (1-0) got the win in relief while Alec Rennard (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.