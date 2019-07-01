Smith, Miroglio lead Jackson to 10-3 win over Montgomery

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Pavin Smith hit a three-run home run in the second inning, and Dominic Miroglio had two hits and scored two runs as the Jackson Generals topped the Montgomery Biscuits 10-3 on Monday.

The home run by Smith gave the Generals a 7-3 lead and capped a seven-run inning for Jackson. Earlier in the inning, Jackson tied the game when Daulton Varsho hit an RBI single and then took the lead when Jamie Westbrook hit an RBI single.

The Generals later added a run in the third and two in the eighth. In the third, Galli Cribbs Jr. hit an RBI triple, while Smith hit a two-run double in the eighth.

Jackson starter Cole Stapler (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Ivan Pelaez (2-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up seven runs and seven hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Vidal Brujan singled twice, also stealing two bases for the Biscuits.

Jackson improved to 5-2 against Montgomery this season.