Exposito, Chirino and Baez shut out AZL Angels, AZL Brewers Blue wins 11-0

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Ian Exposito, Harold Chirino and Jeyner Baez combined for a shutout as the AZL Brewers Blue beat the AZL Angels 11-0 on Monday.

Exposito (1-0) went five scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out seven and walking two to get the win. Emmanuel Duran (0-1) went three innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out five and walked four.

AZL Brewers Blue started the scoring in the first inning when Luis Silva hit an RBI single to score Alex Hall.

AZL Brewers Blue later scored in four additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a four-run ninth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cam Devanney singled three times, scoring two runs in the win.

AZL Brewers Blue took advantage of some erratic AZL Angels pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.

The AZL Angels were blanked for the third time this season, while the AZL Brewers Blue's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.