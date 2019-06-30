Lewis scores winning run, Arkansas beats Tulsa 2-1 in walk-off finish

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Luis Liberato drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the ninth inning to score the winning run, as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Tulsa Drillers 2-1 on Sunday.

Kyle Lewis scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Jordan Cowan and then went to third on a walk by Aaron Knapp.

The Travelers tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the eighth when Evan White hit a solo home run.

Arkansas starter Nabil Crismatt struck out seven while allowing one run and four hits over six innings. Jake Haberer (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jordan Sheffield (2-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

White homered and singled in the win.

Arkansas improved to 21-9 against Tulsa this season.