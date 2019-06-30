Espinoza hits two homers as Tabasco beats Laguna 17-6

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Alan Espinoza hit a pair of the Tabasco Olmecas' season-high six home runs in a 17-6 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna on Sunday.

Espinoza hit a two-run shot in the third inning off Edgar Martinez and then hit a solo homer in the fifth off Eumir Sepulveda.

Jesus Garcia (3-2) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Laguna starter Juan Macias (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.