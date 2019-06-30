Edwards leads Hudson Valley over Connecticut 8-2

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- K.V. Edwards doubled and singled as the Hudson Valley Renegades beat the Connecticut Tigers 8-2 on Sunday.

Connecticut cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth after Cooper Johnson scored on an error.

Hudson Valley answered in the next half-inning when Jonathan Embry drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Beau Brundage.

Nathan Wiles (1-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Connecticut starter Jack O'Loughlin (1-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Hudson Valley took advantage of some erratic Connecticut pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.

Gresuan Silverio singled three times for the Tigers.