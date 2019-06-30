Sivira, Angulo lift Augusta over Lexington 9-1

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Anyesber Sivira homered and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Augusta GreenJackets defeated the Lexington Legends 9-1 on Sunday.

Andres Angulo homered and singled, also stealing a base for Augusta.

With the game tied 1-1, the GreenJackets took the lead for good with three runs in the sixth inning. Zander Clarke hit an RBI double, bringing home Jacob Gonzalez en route to the three-run lead.

The GreenJackets later added three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth to put the game away.

Starter Gregory Santos (1-3) got the win while C.J. Eldred (0-2) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Legends, Rubendy Jaquez singled twice, also stealing a base.

With the win, Augusta improved to 11-2 against Lexington this season.