Carpenter, Reyes spur Toledo to 9-3 win over Durham

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Victor Reyes had three hits and scored two runs, and Ryan Carpenter struck out 11 hitters over six innings as the Toledo Mud Hens beat the Durham Bulls 9-3 on Sunday.

Carpenter (3-5) allowed three hits while walking three to get the win.

Toledo got on the board first in the fourth inning when Willi Castro hit an RBI double and Mikie Mahtook hit a sacrifice fly.

The Mud Hens later added three runs in the fifth and four in the seventh. In the fifth, Daniel Pinero hit a solo home run, while Mahtook drove in three runs and V. Reyes drove in one in the seventh.

Arturo Reyes (6-3) went five innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the International League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Nate Lowe homered and doubled, driving in three runs for the Bulls.

Despite the loss, Durham is 4-2 against Toledo this season.