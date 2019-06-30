Romine’s single leads Lehigh Valley to 10-7 win over Scranton/WB

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Andrew Romine hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 10-7 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday. The IronPigs swept the three-game series with the win.

The single by Romine capped a four-run inning and gave the IronPigs a 5-4 lead after Jan Hernandez hit a two-run double earlier in the inning.

After Lehigh Valley added a run in the fifth when Lane Adams scored on an error, the RailRiders tied the game in the seventh inning when Logan Morrison hit a two-run home run.

The IronPigs took the lead for good in the seventh when Ali Castillo scored on a forceout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Edubray Ramos (2-0) got the win in relief while Danny Coulombe (2-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Lehigh Valley took advantage of some erratic Scranton/WB pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in its victory.

Tyler Wade doubled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the RailRiders.

Lehigh Valley improved to 8-4 against Scranton/WB this season.