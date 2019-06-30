Clemens hits walk-off homer, Lakeland beats Jupiter 4-2

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Kody Clemens hit a walk-off three-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Lakeland Flying Tigers defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads 4-2 on Sunday.

The Hammerheads took a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth when Lazaro Alonso hit an RBI double, bringing home Victor Victor Mesa.

Lakeland starter Jesus Rodriguez allowed one run and six hits over six innings. He also struck out four and walked one. Mark Ecker (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Colton Hock (2-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

In the losing effort, the Hammerheads recorded a season-high five doubles. Mesa doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Hammerheads. Alonso doubled twice, driving home two runs.