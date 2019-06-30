University of New Mexico saying goodbye to 4 sports programs

An era is ending at the University of New Mexico as it officially stops four sports programs, including men's soccer.

Head soccer coach Jeremy Fishbein says unsuccessful efforts over the past year to save the program have left those associated with it physically and mentally exhausted.

Men's soccer has been one of UNM's most successful teams, winning its share of conference titles and making regular appearances in the national collegiate tournament.

All four programs are set to end Monday after the UNM Board of Regents voted last year to cut soccer along with beach volleyball and the men's and women's ski teams to shore up a budget deficit within the athletic department.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officials also said they needed to address compliance issues with federal mandates regarding equal opportunity for female athletes.