Diamondbacks take on the Giants following Greinke’s strong outing

Arizona Diamondbacks (43-42, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (35-47, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (5-5, 3.90 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) Giants: Madison Bumgarner (4-7, 4.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Zack Greinke. Greinke threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with six strikeouts against San Francisco.

The Giants are 19-24 against the rest of their division. San Francisco's team on-base percentage of .289 is last in the National League. Brandon Belt leads the team with an OBP of .352.

The Diamondbacks are 26-20 on the road. Arizona has slugged .448, good for fourth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads the club with a .578 slugging percentage, including 43 extra-base hits and 20 home runs. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 4-3. Zack Greinke earned his ninth victory and Adam Jones went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Arizona. Sam Dyson took his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 10 home runs and has 38 RBIs. Mike Yastrzemski is 9-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 43 extra base hits and has 51 RBIs. Nick Ahmed is 6-for-34 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.45 ERA

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Steven Duggar: 10-day IL (back).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).