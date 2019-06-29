Ponce and Pondler shut out Spokane, Vancouver wins 4-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Gabriel Ponce and Randy Pondler combined for a shutout as the Vancouver Canadians topped the Spokane Indians 4-0 on Saturday. With the victory, the Canadians snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Pondler (2-1) went 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out two and walking four to pick up the win. Teodoro Ortega (1-1) went four innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out two in the Northwest League game.

In the fourth inning, Vancouver took a 1-0 lead on a double by Brett Wright that scored Trevor Schwecke. The Canadians scored again in the seventh when Tanner Morris hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run double by Yorman Rodriguez.

The Indians were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Canadians' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.