McDonald’s sacrifice fly leads Stockton over San Jose in 10 innings
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Mickey McDonald hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Stockton Ports to an 8-6 win over the San Jose Giants on Saturday.
Josh Watson scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Robert Mullen. Later in the inning, Stockton added an insurance run when Mullen scored on a single by Alfonso Rivas.
The Ports tied the game 6-6 in the ninth when Trace Loehr hit an RBI single, scoring Rivas.
Jeremy Eierman homered and tripled, scoring two runs in the win. Rivas doubled twice and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.
Wandisson Charles (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Peter Lannoo (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.
Stockton improved to 14-7 against San Jose this season.
