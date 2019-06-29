Panas, Campusano lead the way for Lake Elsinore

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Connor Panas tripled and singled, scoring two runs as the Lake Elsinore Storm beat the Inland Empire 66ers 13-2 on Saturday.

Luis Campusano homered and singled with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Lake Elsinore.

Up 1-0 in the second, Lake Elsinore added to its lead when Jack Suwinski hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Allen Cordoba.

Lake Elsinore later scored in three additional innings, including a six-run fifth, when Campusano hit a two-run home run to help put the game out of reach.

Lake Elsinore southpaw Aaron Leasher (5-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kyle Bradish (3-4) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over three innings.