Guerra’s single leads Quintana Roo to 10-9 win over Aguascalientes
AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Yosmany Guerra hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Tigres de Quintana Roo to a 10-9 win over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes on Saturday.
The single by Guerra came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the Tigres an 8-6 lead. Later in the inning, Ruben Sosa hit a two-run single.
In the bottom of the eighth, Aguascalientes scored on a single by Edson Garcia that brought home Michael Wing and Julian Castro. In the following at-bat, Carlos Rodriguez hit an RBI single, driving in Marc Flores to cut the Quintana Roo lead to 10-9.
Juan Cosio (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Francisco Del Rosario (4-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
Castro doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Rieleros.
