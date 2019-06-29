Castro leads Tijuana to 13-8 win over Leon

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Leandro Castro hit a pair of the Tijuana Toros' seven home runs in a 13-8 win over the Bravos de Leon on Saturday.

Maxwell Leon and Junior Lake also homered for the Toros.

Castro hit a three-run shot in the seventh inning off Nicolas Heredia and then hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Rogelio Bernal.

Horacio Ramirez (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Norman Elenes (1-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Julio Perez homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Bravos. Felix Pie homered and singled.