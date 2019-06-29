Sports
Lockery scores winning run in 11th, West Virginia beats Williamsport 6-5 in walk-off finish
GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- William Matthiessen hit a sacrifice to drive in Dean Lockery with the winning run in the 11th inning, as the West Virginia Black Bears beat the Williamsport Crosscutters 6-5 on Saturday.
Lockery scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.
Hunter Hearn hit an RBI single, bringing home Hunter Markwardt in the first inning to give the Crosscutters a 1-0 lead. The Black Bears came back to take a 4-1 lead in the third inning when they scored three runs, including a double by Jared Triolo that scored Pablo Reyes.
Williamsport regained the lead 5-4 after it scored two runs in the fifth inning, including a fielder's choice that scored Corbin Williams.
West Virginia tied the game 5-5 in the eighth when Reyes hit an RBI single, bringing home Ke'Bryan Hayes.
Reliever Cameron Junker (1-0) went three scoreless innings, striking out four and walking one to get the win. Blake Bennett (0-2) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the New York-Penn League game.
Reyes doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win. Cory Wood tripled and doubled, scoring two runs.
