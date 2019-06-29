Crook hits walk-off single, Louisville beats Columbus 9-8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Narciso Crook hit a walk-off single, as the Louisville Bats defeated the Columbus Clippers 9-8 on Saturday. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Bats and a six-game winning streak for the Clippers.

Sherman Johnson scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on a single by Juan Graterol and then went to third on a single by Graterol.

The single by Crook capped an improbable comeback for the Bats, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Brian O'Grady hit a solo home run earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Clippers took an 8-6 lead in the top of the eighth when Mark Mathias hit an RBI double, bringing home Ryan Flaherty.

Joel Kuhnel (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Neil Ramirez (2-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Eric Haase homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Clippers.