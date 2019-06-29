McKenna hits grand slam, leads Bowie over Akron

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Ryan McKenna and Yusniel Diaz connected on back-to-back homers in the third inning, leading the Bowie Baysox to an 8-7 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Saturday.

McKenna hit a grand slam before Diaz hit a solo shot as part of a six-run inning that cut the Akron lead to 7-6.

The Baysox later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Jesmuel Valentin drew a bases-loaded walk and Carlos Perez scored on a double play to secure the victory.

Francisco Jimenez (3-0) got the win in relief while Anthony Gose (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Despite the loss, Akron is 11-5 against Bowie this season.