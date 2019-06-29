Smith’s single leads Charleston to 7-4 win over Asheville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Canaan Smith hit a two-run single in the third inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 7-4 win over the Asheville Tourists on Saturday.

The single by Smith came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the RiverDogs a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Anthony Seigler scored on an error.

The RiverDogs later added two runs in the fourth and one in the eighth. In the fourth, Smith hit a two-run double, while Welfrin Mateo scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Charleston right-hander Roansy Contreras (6-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Nick Bush (3-7) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Daniel Montano was a single short of the cycle, scoring three runs for the Tourists.