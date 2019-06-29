Pannone, Burns lift Buffalo over Syracuse 9-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Andy Burns hit two solo homers, and Thomas Pannone struck out nine hitters over six innings as the Buffalo Bisons topped the Syracuse Mets 9-3 on Saturday.

Pannone (2-0) allowed one run and three hits while walking two to get the win.

Buffalo started the scoring with a big second inning, when it scored four runs, including a two-run home run by Reese McGuire and a solo home run by Burns.

Following the big inning, the Mets cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Rene Rivera hit an RBI single, scoring Dilson Herrera.

The Bisons later added three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh. In the sixth, Burns hit a solo home run, while Jordan Patterson and McGuire both drove in a run in the seventh.

Anthony Kay (0-3) went five innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

Rivera homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Mets.