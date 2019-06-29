Munoz helps to shut out Vermont, Staten Island wins 3-0

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Anderson Munoz and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Staten Island Yankees beat the Vermont Lake Monsters 3-0 on Saturday.

Munoz (2-0) went four scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out two and walking two to get the win. Yorlenis Noa (0-1) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out three in the New York-Penn League game.

In the fourth inning, Staten Island took a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Ezequiel Duran that scored Everson Pereira. The Yankees scored again in the seventh when Leonardo Molina hit an RBI double and Isaiah Pasteur scored on a fielder's choice.

The Lake Monsters were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Yankees' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.