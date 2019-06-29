Williams’ homer leads Norfolk to 2-0 win over Charlotte

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Mason Williams hit a two-run homer in the second inning to give the Norfolk Tides a 2-0 win over the Charlotte Knights on Saturday.

Norfolk starter Dan Straily (1-0) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Kyle Kubat (1-1) took the tough loss in the International League game after giving up two runs and four hits over seven innings.

The Knights were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Tides' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.