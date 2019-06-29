Marin, Weiss lead Elizabethton to 8-1 win over Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Albee Weiss hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Andriu Marin allowed just two hits over five innings as the Elizabethton Twins beat the Greeneville Reds 8-1 on Saturday.

The home run by Weiss started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Twins a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Trevor Jensen hit an RBI single and Tyler Webb scored on a groundout.

The Twins later added single runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to finish off the blowout.

Marin (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked two while allowing one run.

Jose Salvador (0-2) went four innings, allowing five runs and seven hits while striking out six in the Appalachian League game.