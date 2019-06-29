Rojas, Iser lift GCL Phillies West over GCL Yankees West 4-0

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Johan Rojas tripled, doubled and singled as the GCL Phillies West beat the GCL Yankees West 4-0 on Saturday.

Herbert Iser reached base four times for GCL Phillies West.

All four runs came in the second inning. GCL Phillies West got on the board first when Iser and Rojas came home on a double by Jose Rivera. The GCL Phillies West added to their lead when Juan Carlos Smith and Sal Gozzo hit RBI doubles.

Eduar Segovia (1-0) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while GCL Yankees West starter Denny Larrondo (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.