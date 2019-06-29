Infante’s triple leads DSL Orioles2 to 9-7 win over DSL Rockies

, (AP) -- Kevin Infante hit a two-run triple in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Orioles2 to a 9-7 win over the DSL Rockies on Saturday.

The triple by Infante came in the midst of a nine-run inning and gave the DSL Orioles2 an 8-7 lead. Later in the inning, Infante scored on an error.

Oscar Pierret (1-0) got the win in relief while Francis Rivera (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

In the losing effort, Gerard Ramos, Juan Guerrero and Jose Cordova each had three hits for DSL Rockies.