Amador hits walk-off single, Mexico beats Monterrey 13-12

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Japhet Amador hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico defeated the Sultanes de Monterrey 13-12 on Friday.

Jesus Fabela scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

After Monterrey's Ali Solis scored on a groundout in the top of the seventh, Mexico answered with one in the eighth to tie the game 12-12.

Reliever Grant Sides (2-1) went one scoreless inning, striking out two to pick up the win. Wirfin Obispo (2-4) allowed one run and got two outs in the Mexican League game.

Fabela singled three times, scoring three runs in the win.

Several Sultanes chipped in at the plate, as six players had at least a pair of hits. Felix Perez homered and singled twice, driving in four runs and scoring three.