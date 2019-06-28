France’s double leads El Paso to 9-5 win over Sacramento

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Ty France hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 9-5 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Friday.

The double by France started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Chihuahuas a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Jose Pirela hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Esteban Quiroz.

The Chihuahuas later added two runs in the third and fifth innings and one in the eighth to secure the victory.

El Paso starter Dinelson Lamet (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Enderson Franco (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Levi Michael doubled and singled for the River Cats.

With the win, El Paso improved to 6-2 against Sacramento this season.