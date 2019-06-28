Cuevas’ single leads Charleston to 12-5 win over Asheville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Frederick Cuevas hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 12-5 win over the Asheville Tourists on Friday.

The single by Cuevas started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the RiverDogs a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Sandy Mota and Josh Stowers hit RBI singles.

The RiverDogs later scored three runs in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Tanner Myatt (2-1) got the win in relief while Boby Johnson (1-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.