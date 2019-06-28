LaValley’s double leads Chattanooga to 10-1 win over Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Gavin LaValley hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 10-1 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Friday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Lookouts and a four-game winning streak for the Smokies.

The double by LaValley capped a three-run inning and gave the Lookouts a 3-1 lead after Mitch Nay hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Lookouts punctuated the blowout with four runs in the sixth and three in the eighth. In the sixth, Michael Beltre hit a two-run single, while Jose Siri hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Calten Daal singled twice, scoring two runs for Chattanooga.

Chattanooga right-hander Ryan Lillie (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Thomas Hatch (4-8) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over five innings.

Jhonny Pereda doubled twice and singled for the Smokies.