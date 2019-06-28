Chavez’s single leads Jacksonville to 6-3 win over Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Santiago Chavez hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 6-3 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Friday.

The single by Chavez started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, J.C. Millan scored on a groundout and Brian Miller hit a sacrifice fly.

Trailing 5-1, the Biscuits cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Kevin Padlo hit a two-run home run.

The Jumbo Shrimp tacked on another run in the seventh when Gabriel Guerrero hit an RBI single, scoring Anfernee Seymour.

Jacksonville right-hander Edward Cabrera (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jhonleider Salinas (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up three runs and five hits over two innings.