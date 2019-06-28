Rutherford’s single leads Birmingham to 4-3 win over Mobile

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Blake Rutherford hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Birmingham Barons to a 4-3 win over the Mobile BayBears on Friday.

The single by Rutherford, part of a two-run inning, gave the Barons a 3-2 lead before Gavin Sheets hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The BayBears cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jo Adell hit an RBI single, bringing home Connor Justus.

Birmingham left-hander Matt Tomshaw (3-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Jeremy Beasley (3-5) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over four innings.