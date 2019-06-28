Navarreto’s double leads Pensacola to 5-3 win over Biloxi

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Brian Navarreto hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 5-3 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday.

The double by Navarreto scored Aaron Whitefield and Joe Cronin and was the game's last scoring play.

In the bottom of the second, Pensacola took the lead on a solo home run by Travis Blankenhorn and a two-run home run by Navarreto. Biloxi answered in the next half-inning when Max McDowell and Luis Aviles Jr. scored on a wild pitch and Jake Gatewood hit an RBI single.

Sam Clay (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Marcos Diplan (1-4) took the loss in the Southern League game.