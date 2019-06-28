Wisely, Turner lead the way for Princeton

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Brett Wisely tripled and doubled, scoring two runs as the Princeton Rays topped the Bristol Pirates 6-5 on Friday.

Gionti Turner tripled and doubled with a pair of runs and a couple of RBIs for Princeton.

Trailing 3-0 in the second, Bristol grabbed the lead when Jean Eusebio hit a grand slam.

After tying the game in the fourth, the Rays took the lead for good with two runs in the sixth inning. Turner and Yunior Martinez both drove in runs en route to the two-run lead.

The Pirates saw their comeback attempt come up short after Brendt Citta scored on a groundout in the sixth inning to cut the Princeton lead to 6-5.

Wikelman Ramirez (2-1) got the win in relief while Ryan Troutman (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.