Morales’ run leads Danville to 3-2 win over Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Juan Morales scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the Danville Braves to a 3-2 win over the Pulaski Yankees on Friday.

Morales scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a ground out by Jose Palma and then went to third on a ground out by Palma.

The Yankees tied the game 2-2 when Ryder Green scored on an error in the seventh.

Miguel Jerez (2-0) got the win in relief while Elvis Peguero (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.