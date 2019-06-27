Miller, Long lead Tacoma to 5-3 win over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Ian Miller hit a two-run single in the second inning, and Shed Long singled three times as the Tacoma Rainiers defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes 5-3 on Thursday.

The single by Miller started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Rainiers a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Long and Kristopher Negron hit RBI singles.

Following the big inning, the Isotopes cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Drew Butera hit a solo home run.

The Rainiers tacked on another run in the fourth when Miller hit a solo home run.

Albuquerque saw its comeback attempt come up short after Sam Hilliard hit an RBI single and Elliot Soto scored on a double play in the fifth to cut the Tacoma lead to 5-3.

Tacoma starter Jonathon Niese (4-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Pat Dean (2-8) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and 11 hits over five innings.