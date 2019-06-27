Hanson’s single leads Buffalo to 1-0 win over Scranton/WB

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Alen Hanson hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning to give the Buffalo Bisons a 1-0 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Jordan Patterson scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a ground out by Richard Urena.

Ty Tice (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Scranton/WB starter Raynel Espinal (3-7) took the loss in the International League game.

The RailRiders were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Bisons' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Scranton/WB won the first game 6-4.