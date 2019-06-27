Rome beats Greenville 4-3

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Jose Bermudez scored on an error in the ninth inning, leading the Rome Braves to a 4-3 win over the Greenville Drive on Thursday.

Bermudez scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, stole second and then went to third on a ground out by Justin Dean.

Jose Montilla (2-5) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Angel Padron (1-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Drive, Cole Brannen doubled and singled, scoring two runs.