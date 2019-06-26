Fleming’s homer leads Jacksonville to 7-5 win over Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Billy Fleming hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 7-5 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Wednesday.

The home run by Fleming scored Joe Dunand and J.C. Millan to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 6-3 lead.

Montgomery answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to cut the deficit to one, including an RBI single by Robbie Tenerowicz.

The Jumbo Shrimp tacked on another run in the fifth when Fleming hit an RBI double, scoring Dunand.

Josh Roeder (1-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Montgomery starter Riley O'Brien (4-5) took the loss in the Southern League game.