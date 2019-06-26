Tocci’s walk leads Nashville to 17-11 win over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Carlos Tocci drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 17-11 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Wednesday.

The walk by Tocci came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Sounds a 12-11 lead. Later in the inning, Matt Davidson hit a two-run single and Patrick Wisdom hit an RBI single.

Jake Petricka (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ryan Helsley (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Several Redbirds chipped in at the plate, as five players recorded at least two hits. Irving Lopez tripled and doubled, scoring two runs.