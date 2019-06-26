Williams’ homer leads Norfolk to 6-5 win over Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Mason Williams hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Norfolk Tides to a 6-5 win over the Durham Bulls on Wednesday.

The home run by Williams scored Ryan Mountcastle to give the Tides a 6-4 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Durham cut into the lead on a single by Kean Wong that scored Nick Solak.

David Hess (1-1) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Luis Santos (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Bulls, Brendan McKay doubled and singled.