Kozma’s double leads Toledo to 13-0 win over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Pete Kozma hit a three-run double in the second inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 13-0 win over the Louisville Bats on Wednesday.

The double by Kozma came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Mud Hens a 4-0 lead. Later in the inning, Dawel Lugo hit an RBI single, scoring Kozma.

The Mud Hens later scored in four more innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Mikie Mahtook hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Danny Woodrow, while Lugo hit an RBI single and Kozma hit an RBI double in the fifth.

Toledo starter Kyle Funkhouser (1-3) picked up the win after allowing three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Brad Markey (1-3) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 11 hits over 3 1/3 innings.

The Bats were blanked for the second time this season, while the Mud Hens' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.