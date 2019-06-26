Altidore makes 1st start for US since 2017 loss at Trinidad

Jozy Altidore is making his first start for the U.S. since the World Cup qualifying loss at Trinidad and Tobago in October 2017 as American coach Gregg Berhalter changed all 11 starters for Wednesday night's CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage finale against Panama.

Omar Gonzalez captains the U.S. for the first time. Goalkeeper Sean Johnson makes his second competitive appearance, his first since a Gold Cup match against Costa Rica in July 2013.

Reggie Cannon is at right back, Gonzalez and Matt Miazga at central defender and Daniel Lovitz at left back. Wil Trapp is in a defensive midfield position, with Djordje Mihailovic and Cristian Roldan also in the midfield. Altidore heads the attack, flanked by Jordan Morris and Jonathan Lewis.

Both teams entered with six points and 2-0 records The 30th-ranked U.S. led Group D on goal difference and needed only a draw against No. 75 Panama to finish first.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The first-place team plays 79th-ranked Curacao in the quarterfinals at Philadelphia on Sunday and the second-place team faces No. 54 Jamaica.

Eight players have captained the U.S. in nine games under Berhalter. Defender Aaron Long wore the arm band twice.