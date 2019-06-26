Wentz, Unroe carry Mississippi to 7-1 win over Jackson

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Riley Unroe had two hits and two RBI, and Joey Wentz threw six scoreless innings as the Mississippi Braves topped the Jackson Generals 7-1 on Wednesday.

Wentz (4-6) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked four while allowing three hits.

Mississippi got on the board first in the fourth inning when Ryan Casteel hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Alejandro Salazar.

The Braves later added three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Greyson Jenista drove in two runs and Unroe drove in one, while Unroe drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Daniel Lockhart in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Matt Peacock (3-3) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs and 10 hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

With the win, Mississippi improved to 5-1 against Jackson this season.