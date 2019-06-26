Azuaje’s single leads DSL Phillies Red to 8-6 win over DSL Twins

, (AP) -- Alexeis Azuaje hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the DSL Phillies Red to an 8-6 win over the DSL Twins on Wednesday.

The single by Azuaje, part of a five-run inning, gave the DSL Phillies Red a 2-0 lead before Jefferson Encarnacion hit a three-run double later in the inning.

Following the big inning, the DSL Twins cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Rhodery Diaz hit an RBI single and Misael Urbina drew a bases-loaded walk.

The DSL Phillies Red later tacked on three runs in the seventh when Wilson Valdez hit a two-run home run and Encarnacion scored on an error to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

DSL Twins saw its comeback attempt come up short after Yelinson Pena hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to help cut the DSL Phillies Red lead to 8-6.

Valdez homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for DSL Phillies Red.

Wilberson Liendo (3-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while DSL Twins starter Giovahniey German (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Twins failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. Jose Rosario singled three times, also stealing a base for the DSL Twins.