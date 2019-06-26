Javiel’s single leads DSL Colorado to 10-8 win over DSL Giants

, (AP) -- Jancarlos Javiel hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the DSL Colorado to a 10-8 win over the DSL Giants on Wednesday.

The single by Javiel, part of a two-run inning, gave the DSL Colorado a 1-0 lead before Mishael Deson hit an RBI single later in the inning.

After DSL Colorado added a run in the third when Francisco Palma hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Pedro Mota, the DSL Giants cut into the deficit in the third inning when Victor Bericoto hit an RBI single, driving in Nelson Marin.

The DSL Giants saw their comeback attempt come up short after Robert Gomez and Ronaldo Flores hit two-run homers to help cut the DSL Colorado lead to 10-8.

DSL Colorado right-hander Juan Vargas (1-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Odue Civada (1-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up three runs and four hits over three innings.

DSL Colorado took advantage of some erratic DSL Giants pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.

Gomez homered and singled, driving in two runs for the DSL Giants. Bericoto singled four times, driving home two runs.

Despite the loss, DSL Giants is 4-2 against DSL Colorado this season.