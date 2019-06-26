Sports
Pozo’s single leads Down East to 5-3 win over Carolina
ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Yohel Pozo hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Down East Wood Ducks to a 5-3 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Wednesday. The Wood Ducks swept the three-game series with the win.
The single by Pozo, part of a four-run inning, gave the Wood Ducks a 3-2 lead before Yanio Perez hit a two-run single later in the inning.
In the bottom of the ninth, Carolina cut into the deficit on a double by Payton Henry that scored Wes Rogers.
Down East southpaw John King (2-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Aaron Ashby (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up five runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.
The Mudcats squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Pat McInerney reached base four times for the Mudcats.
Down East improved to 8-3 against Carolina this season.
