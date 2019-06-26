Franco’s double leads Charlotte to 3-2 win over Fort Myers

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Wander Franco hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs to a 3-2 win over the Fort Myers Miracle on Wednesday.

The double by Franco scored Michael Smith and Vidal Brujan to break a scoreless tie.

Fort Myers answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to tie the game, including a double by Jose Miranda that scored Trey Cabbage.

The Stone Crabs took the lead for good in the seventh when Joey Roach hit an RBI single, bringing home Smith.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Simon Rosenblum-Larson (1-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Zach Neff (1-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.