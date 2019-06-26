Yankees’ Stanton out of lineup, ‘probably’ going to London

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Clayton Richard, left, tags out New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton at third during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in New York. Stanton left the game after the third inning. AP Photo

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton was out of the lineup Wednesday, a day after he bruised his left knee on a headfirst slide against Toronto.

Manager Aaron Boone said the MRI on the oft-injured Stanton came back clean.

"No new injury in there at all," Boone said.

Stanton has only played nine games this season, having missed nearly three months with a torn biceps and strains in his shoulder and calf.

Boone said Stanton would "probably" travel to London for a weekend series against the Red Sox. It will depend on how Stanton responds to treatment before the trip.

The Yankees' two-game series at London Stadium will be played on artificial turf. Boone said the surface was a "little of a factor" in determining whether Stanton go.

The Red Sox and Yankees are allowed to bring 28 players to London, three more than the standard 25-man roster.

Stanton is hitting .290 with one home run and seven RBIs.